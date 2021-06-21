Angola Committed to Protect Rights of Refugees

Dundo — Angolan government is engaged in creation of policies aimed at safeguarding the rights of refugees and asylum seekers to ensure their integration into the Angolan society, said the State Secretary for Human Rights.

Speaking at National Conference on Situation of Refugees in Angola, Ana Celeste said that the Executive looks at the human rights as an essential tool that ensure the protection of freedom and dignity so that all migrants become full members of the Angolan society.

"Refugees in Angola enjoy the same rights and the same basic assistance as any legal resident, Ana Celeste told the participants in the event, held Sunday in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province.

When deciding to leave their countries, due to various reasons and choose to stay in the country, the refugees think that in Angola they can find stability for their safety and survival", the official added.

Data released by UNHCR put at 56,297 the number of refugees in Angola.

Of this figure, 30,282 are based in Luanda, followed by Lunda Norte with 10,146, Moxico (3,135), Lunda Sul (1,315), Malanje (1,067), Bengo (870), Cuanza Sul (221), Cuanza Norte (174), Zaire (139), Uíge (151), Bié (122), Cunene (98), Huambo (35) and Cabinda (5).

In May 2017, Angola reported the most migratory movement, after over 35,000 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) sought refuge in Angola, mainly in diamond-reach province of Lunda Norte.

Until 2020, Angolan Government and UNHCR repatriated over 14,000 refugees.

Despite all this effort, 9,622 refugees remained in the Angolan territory, of whom 6,728 are sheltered in Lóvua and 2,894 scattered in various communities under UNHCR control.