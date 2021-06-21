Angola's Women National Handball Team Back Home With Gold

Luanda — Angola's Women National Handball Team return to the country's capital this Monday, after winning their 14th continual title, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MJD) has said.

Angola won on Friday the African Trophy in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Known as African Pearls, the team will be welcomed by the incumbent minister, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport.

Angola won their third successive championship title with 25-15 win over hosts Cameroon in Yaoundé on Friday.

Angola's national team of handball made to the final of the 2021 African Women Handball Championship, after beating Cabo Verde (39-14) and Congo Brazzaville (29-24) in the group stage of the competition.

In the quarter finals, the Angolan young ladies beat their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo (29-20) and Tunisia (27-23) in a tough semi-final match extra-time.