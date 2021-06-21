Kenya: Construction of Sh3.9bn Juja Farm Road Kicks Off After Years of False Starts

The construction of Sh3.9 billion road in Kalimoni, Juja Farm that stretches to Athi villages in Juja constituency Kiambu county has finally begun after many years of lobbying by locals.

The residents have for years complained of poor road network in the area.

The crucial road will also link the remote areas of Juja sub-county to Juja town and the Thika superhighway as well as the Thika-Garissa Highway through Gatuanyaga in Thika sub-county.

The road has been in a deplorable state for decades inconveniencing thousands of residents residing in the area.

The road is funded by the National Government through the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) to a tune of Sh3.9 billion.

Elated residents, led by Kalimoni Ward MCA Godffrey Mucheke, turned up over the weekend as the contractor, H.Young Construction Company, started the construction.

The locals lauded the government for addressing their plight saying that the road will end the agony they have endured for decades and turn around the region's economy.

Mr Mucheke noted that the road will open up the vast remote areas of Juja constituency predicting that most investors who had purchased land in the region will now develop their parcels leading to massive growth of the region's economy.

"Many land buyers have been waiting for the road to be constructed and with this new development, we expect them to move in and develop their lands. Some will settle as residents while others will put up industries. The population will significantly grow and so will the economy," he said.

"Our farmers especially in Juja Farm and Athi who usually sustain the Juja and Witeithie markets will easily transport their farm produce to the markets. We are grateful for this development," the MCA added.

Evans Nalianya, a resident, said that the road will end decades of false starts and empty promises by politicians.

Campaign tool

He noted that politicians have been using the road as a campaign tool.

"Politicians have been taking us for a ride with fake promises that they would construct the road for our benefit. It has all been lies until now. We are happy and optimistic that the road will usher in more developments," Mr Nalianya said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In mid-2019, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu staged a mega launch for the construction of the road in Juja Farm.

He claimed that the road was to cost Sh280 million from the county coffers.

However, the construction never kicked off despite the contractor being on the ground during the ground-breaking ceremony.

Matatu and boda boda operators also expressed their delight at the latest development, saying that the project was 'a shot in the arm' in their business as they expect to conduct their businesses smoothly.

"We are always in garages repairing our worn our vehicles due to the poor state of the road and this has been depleting all our earnings. However, we are now upbeat that our business will boom because of the proper infrastructure brought to us by the government," said Philip Kagoni a matatu driver.

The locals, however, urged the government and the contractor to ensure that proper drainage is done as well as installation of street lights once the tarmacking is complete.

The road is expected to be completed by June next year.