South Africa: SA Has Faced Pandemics Before and Can Beat Covid-19 - but Only If We Work Together

21 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

We are now in the midst of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. We may be tired of this persistent enemy, but it is not yet tired of us.

This is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's weekly letter to the nation released on Monday.

The threat to health and lives is evident as people become ill and some die. So we must do what we can, as individuals, as families and communities, as unions and employers, and as government, to limit the toll.

When the virus surges to this extent, the economy also faces challenges. Workers have to isolate or quarantine, people stop going out for recreation or shopping, tourism comes to a standstill, and workplaces have to spend more money to prevent infections.

It is incorrect to speak about a trade-off between lives and livelihoods. Rather, we need to invest our time, effort and resources to control the pandemic to see a payoff, in terms of both falling case numbers, reduced deaths and economic recovery.

The climb in new cases has been extraordinarily rapid and steep over the past few weeks. The number of daily new cases jumped from below 800 in early April to more than 13,000...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

