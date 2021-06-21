Namibia: Magogoz Reunites

AFTER splitting in 2018 and pursuing solo careers, the members of well-known quartet Magogoz recently reunited.

The male group released their new song, 'Hallo Baby', on 18 June.

The official music video for the song, shot by Optimistic Media, was released on YouTube the day before.

Magogoz consists of Toto Ndameshime (Chubby Beats), Sion Mushinga (Makuva), Shafa Oscar (Shoza) and Bobby Oscar (Bobby WVDK).

After the group's split, Makuva and Shoza continued making music and released 'Unfinished Business' in 2019.

The 13-track album featured artists such as King Tee Dee, Kp Illest and D-Jay.

Hit tracks included 'Iinima Ishona', 'Stay', and 'Weekend Special'.

"We realised our music was fading, and wanted to bring something new. We also felt something was missing in the industry, and it was us, our music," Mushinga says.

The group has been working on their new project since early January.

"The message in our new song is that we have found our purpose in life; that we are now grown and back for good," Mushinga says.

The group also plans to launch a new album called 'The Originals' at the end of next month.

"Our new album brings an urban-mixed local feel with a very strong message, telling people that no matter what, everybody deserves a fair chance," he says.

Mushinga says since the group separated, there have been many changes.

"Chubby and Bobby WVDK left the group to pursue solo careers. They both succeeded in launching albums and clothing lines. Chubby went on with other business ventures, such as starting Chubby Water and Chilli Chilatoz sauces. Bobby WVDK also launched his own clothing line, called WVDK wear, and a record label, called Deep Entertainment," he says.

Bobby Oscar says the group has been discussing reuniting since 2020.

During his solo career he has released two hip-hop albums and studied media.

"We felt it was the right time to come back together again. Everyone has refuelled and found their own purpose in life . . . Everyone is excited about coming back together again," Oscar says.