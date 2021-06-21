Namibia: Ondangwa, Oshakati Market Days Suspended

21 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE town councils of Oshakati and Ondangwa have suspended their popular market days.

The immediate suspensions are due to the recently revised Covid-19 regulations, limiting public gatherings to 10 people.

Both markets days, which were held twice weekly, usually attract more than 500 people.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango and Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Mutikishi both confirmed these developments.

"The Covid situation is out of hand, and we cannot carry on with business as usual," says Hango.

"The council cannot compromise on the health and safety of vendors and residents alike," Mutikishi says.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

