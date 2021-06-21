Namibia: Mental Check-Up for Child-Rape Accused

21 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A MAN charged with raping a five-year-old girl after abducting her from a daycare centre in Windhoek nearly two years ago has to undergo psychiatric examination before he stands trial, a judge has ordered in the High Court.

Judge Christie Liebenberg ordered that Aloysius Jeremia van Wyk (51) should be examined by two psychiatrists to determine if he is mentally fit to be tried and held accountable for his alleged actions when Van Wyk made his latest pretrial appearance in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday.

The order was issued after defence lawyer Titus Mbaeva, who has been instructed by the Directorate of Legal Aid to represent Van Wyk, informed the judge that according to Van Wyk he has had "some mental issues" in the past, and that he wanted to have a psychiatric evaluation done.

Van Wyk is due to stand trial on a charge of rape, alternatively committing a sexual act with a girl under the age of 16, and a count of abduction, alternatively kidnapping.

The state is alleging he took the five-year-old girl from a daycare centre in Windhoek without her parents' consent on 1 August 2019 and raped her later on the same day.

In a pretrial document filed with the court, Van Wyk says he will deny guilt on the charges, and that he did not abduct or kidnap the girl or raped her.

He also says he is admitting that he collected the girl from the daycare centre which she attended, but claims he did so with her parents' permission. Van Wyk made admissions about the incident when he made a first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura four days after the alleged abduction and rape.

He told the court he had taken the girl from the preschool she was attending in Windhoek, and walked with her to Katutura. He took the girl with the intention to rape her, he said as well. Van Wyk also said he tried to rape the girl, but did not succeed, and then performed a sexual act with her.

He claimed he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time - but also acknowledged he nevertheless knew at the time what he was doing was wrong.

Van Wyk further said the girl had been with him for about eight hours, before she was found in his company at a bar in Katutura.

The judge postponed Van Wyk's case to 15 July.

He is being held in custody in the meantime.

State advocate Filistas Shikerete-Vendura is representing the prosecution.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X