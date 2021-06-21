Namibia: Mental Check-Up for Child-Rape Accused

A MAN charged with raping a five-year-old girl after abducting her from a daycare centre in Windhoek nearly two years ago has to undergo psychiatric examination before he stands trial, a judge has ordered in the High Court.

Judge Christie Liebenberg ordered that Aloysius Jeremia van Wyk (51) should be examined by two psychiatrists to determine if he is mentally fit to be tried and held accountable for his alleged actions when Van Wyk made his latest pretrial appearance in the Windhoek High Court on Thursday.

The order was issued after defence lawyer Titus Mbaeva, who has been instructed by the Directorate of Legal Aid to represent Van Wyk, informed the judge that according to Van Wyk he has had "some mental issues" in the past, and that he wanted to have a psychiatric evaluation done.

Van Wyk is due to stand trial on a charge of rape, alternatively committing a sexual act with a girl under the age of 16, and a count of abduction, alternatively kidnapping.

The state is alleging he took the five-year-old girl from a daycare centre in Windhoek without her parents' consent on 1 August 2019 and raped her later on the same day.

In a pretrial document filed with the court, Van Wyk says he will deny guilt on the charges, and that he did not abduct or kidnap the girl or raped her.

He also says he is admitting that he collected the girl from the daycare centre which she attended, but claims he did so with her parents' permission. Van Wyk made admissions about the incident when he made a first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura four days after the alleged abduction and rape.

He told the court he had taken the girl from the preschool she was attending in Windhoek, and walked with her to Katutura. He took the girl with the intention to rape her, he said as well. Van Wyk also said he tried to rape the girl, but did not succeed, and then performed a sexual act with her.

He claimed he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time - but also acknowledged he nevertheless knew at the time what he was doing was wrong.

Van Wyk further said the girl had been with him for about eight hours, before she was found in his company at a bar in Katutura.

The judge postponed Van Wyk's case to 15 July.

He is being held in custody in the meantime.

State advocate Filistas Shikerete-Vendura is representing the prosecution.