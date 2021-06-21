Namibia: Investment Board Wants SMEs to Advertise in Dubai

NAMIBIA has secured a pavilion at the 2021 Dubai expo to showcase the country's products, services, and investment opportunities.

As a result, the newly established Namibia Investment Promotion Board (NIPB) is compiling an SME catalogue to be distributed among investors at the expo and to all who seek their services or products in the country.

Dino Balloti, who is responsible for SME development, innovation and accreditation at the board, last week confirmed the NIPB's quest.

He said the board is tasked to oversee and implement all Namibian pavilion activities at the Dubai expo, which used to be conducted by the Minisrty of Industrialisation and Trade.

Ballotti said the pavilion would host various locally manufactured products, public and private sector delegations, and more.

"This will be an excellent opportunity to showcase Namibia to the world," he said.

The SME catalogue would be professionally produced and shared in both soft and hard copy, Ballotti said.

He said the NIPB is currently reaching out to various SMEs around the country to register.

The board aims register at least 1 000 SMEs in the catalogue.

Ballotti called on SMEs to make themselves available to be part of the catalogue and be introduced to different investors, saying the Dubai expo is the largest in the world.

The expo will take place from 1 October this year to 31 March 2022.

The world is set to visit the much-anticipated expo, which would be attended by an estimated 25 million visitors, according to the investment board.

Interested SMEs can register via the following link: https://forms.gle/9Cw8S9tqmqxo28Qy7, or contact the board for more information.

Email: [email protected]