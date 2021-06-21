South Africa: President to Participate Virtually in Qatar Economic Forum

21 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 21 June 2021, participate in the opening session of the virtual Qatar Economic Forum.

The Forum takes place from 21 June to 23 June 2021 under the theme "Reimagining the World".

At the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, President Ramaphosa will join several Heads of State and Government as well as eminent economists and leaders in the fields of technology, finance, and business.

The leaders will seek to identify new, efficient means of addressing the social, economic and political changes that are expected in a post-COVID-19 world.

In "Reimagining the World", the three-day Forum will discuss responsible artificial intelligence, climate change, global productivity, investment, energy and technology as the world recovers and responds to the pandemic.

The President's participation at the virtual opening session will be in the form of a recorded interview, with the Forum's media partner, that will be screened at 14h30 (South African Time).

