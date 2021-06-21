Nigeria: Be Ready to Confront Any Invaders, Delta Monarchs Tell Communities

Traditional rulers in Delta State have appealed to residents to be more vigilant and security conscious following the purported threat by Fulani jihadists to attack Asaba and Agbor over the southern governors' insistence on banning open grazing.

The monarchs gave the advice in a four-point communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba on Saturday.

In the communiqué read by the Chairman of Delta Traditional Rulers' Council and Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor, the monarchs condemned the threat in its entirety and restated their earlier support for the position of the southern governors on the now famous "Asaba Declaration".

It read, "The monarchs urged all communities in Delta State to immediately activate their local security apparatus and be ready and prepared to ward off any form of threat to peace and security in their area.

"Royal fathers tasked security agencies in the state not to treat the purported threat with levity but extend their dragnets to all nooks and crannies of the state with a view to nipping unwholesome activities of criminal elements in the bud."

While decrying the heightened insecurity across the country, the monarchs called on the federal authorities to take the issue of security seriously in order to stop the nation from drifting to anarchy.