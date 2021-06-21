South Africa: Quality Education Means Tapping Into the Value of Parental Engagement With Schools

analysis

Historical reluctance on the part of parents to actively engage with their children's schooling, needs to be reversed if all learners are to maximise their right to quality education. Parental engagement at schools and within schooling communities should be supported and encouraged, and a Tshwane South district director is leading the way.

Andisiwe Hlungwane is the project lead at Parent Power and Teachers CAN, projects supported by the DG Murray Trust.

Earlier this year, a Mail & Guardian article highlighted the fact that parent involvement is key for the success of matric learners by telling the story of Hilda Kekana, district director of Tshwane South, one of the top-performing districts in South Africa for matric results.

Kekana spoke of how she runs a programme where she meets the Grade 12 learners and their parents, and spells out what is expected of them. She further said: "Some parents are happy to buy school uniforms and say, 'go to school my child', but they do not interact with the teachers; they do not even look at the schoolbooks. So, when I talk to them, I tell them 'Open those books, check the marks' and if you find that your child scored five...