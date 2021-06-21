South Africa: Quality Education Means Tapping Into the Value of Parental Engagement With Schools

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Andisiwe Hlungwane

Historical reluctance on the part of parents to actively engage with their children's schooling, needs to be reversed if all learners are to maximise their right to quality education. Parental engagement at schools and within schooling communities should be supported and encouraged, and a Tshwane South district director is leading the way.

Andisiwe Hlungwane is the project lead at Parent Power and Teachers CAN, projects supported by the DG Murray Trust.

Earlier this year, a Mail & Guardian article highlighted the fact that parent involvement is key for the success of matric learners by telling the story of Hilda Kekana, district director of Tshwane South, one of the top-performing districts in South Africa for matric results.

Kekana spoke of how she runs a programme where she meets the Grade 12 learners and their parents, and spells out what is expected of them. She further said: "Some parents are happy to buy school uniforms and say, 'go to school my child', but they do not interact with the teachers; they do not even look at the schoolbooks. So, when I talk to them, I tell them 'Open those books, check the marks' and if you find that your child scored five...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X