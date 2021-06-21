South Africa: Nine to Appear in Court for Unlawful Possession of Firearms

Nine suspects are to appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court after they were found in possessions of five pistols and ammunition.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Police Service said the suspects aged between 27 and 47-years old where found in possession of the guns and ammunition on Sunday.

This after KwaZulu-Natal police officers from the Provincial Trio and Vehicle Task Team received information about suspicious individuals travelling in a bakkie with no registration plates along the Isipingo Old Main Road.

Police intercepted the vehicle and upon searching it, police found the pistols and ammunition.

"It was established that two of the pistols had their serial numbers filed off and one of the pistols belonged to a deceased person. The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked other criminal cases. The firearms were seized and will be subjected to ballistic testing," said police.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.