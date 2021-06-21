Zimbabwe: Muhoni Strikes Sportswear Deal

ZIMBABWEAN clubs could be in line to secure lucrative kit deals with sportswear manufacturing firm GIVOVA after the Italian company appointed former Warriors forward, Lazarus Muhoni, as their Southern Africa agent.

Muhoni penned a three-year deal with GIVOVA's continental representative, Dylan Shane, in Cape Town, South Africa, where the former Black Rhinos and Dynamos forward, is now based.

He will be the sportwear firm's agent, ambassador and distributor, until 2024, with an option for an extension.

"I have been appointed GIVOVA sportswear ambassador, agent and distributor," said Muhoni.

"I am now the linkman between GIVOVA and the whole of Southern Africa. I signed the document with GIVOVA sportswear representative Dylan (Shane) last week.

"So, we will be getting the GIVOVA apparel from Italy, including soccer kits, balls, replica jerseys, tacksuits, skin tights, training equipment, caps, t-shirts, gloves among other things."

Muhoni said he has since started engaging with several clubs, with a view to strike deals, this year.

"We are already in talks with different clubs, in Zimbabwe, who are enquiring. Very soon, we will be announcing deals, with different clubs, who we are negotiating with for a win-win.

"We are all aware of the trendy dynamics, in the world of football, and Zimbabwe cannot lag behind.

"We are hoping that clubs in Zimbabwe can take advantage of this opportunity to fine-tune their wardrobes."

He said they wanted to transform the game in this part of the continent.

"I am very happy with this appointment and it speaks volumes of the sportswear's faith in my brand, as Lazarus Muhoni," he said.

"I would like to thank God. It has always been coming after GIVOVA first approached me sometime ago, and it was only two weeks ago that they broke the news.

"In return, I will make sure that I represent them with distinction. We have to make Southern Africa an ideal place for them and it is my hope that we will work together and benefit a lot out of this partnership.

"They have been following me in my career and they saw something in me and I cannot afford to disappoint them.

"We have already identified centres in Zimbabwe, and other countries in this region, which we are using to distribute the GIVOVA products but, most importantly, we will be sealing deals with clubs so we partner with them.

"I can also confirm that we will be identifying some brilliant individuals who we will be getting endorsement deals."

This is Muhoni's second ambassadorial appointment and first post-playing career endorsement.

In 2010, when he was still turning out for Dynamos, Muhoni was named a UNICEF ambassador, alongside national hero Oliver Mtukudzi, Elliot Mujaji and Hamilton Masakadza.

They were fronting the Brothers for Life programme.