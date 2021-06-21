Zimbabwe: Suspended City Director Demands U.S.$2.1 Million

Suspended Harare City Council finance director Tendai Kwenda is claiming US$2,1 million in salary and benefits, which accumulated over the past six years.

Kwenda yesterday confirmed submitting a claim dated June 7, 2021 demanding salary and benefits from August 2015 to June 2021.

"Reference is also made to the labour court judgments LC/H/APP/178/20 and LC/H/44/2021 dated May 7, 2021 and also my previous application for an advance pending the finalisation of this matter.

"My request is for part urgent settlement in cash and negotiable settlement in assets," reads the claim seen by The Herald.

According to the claim, Kwenda wants payment of basic salary and allowances such as housing, retention, entertainment, holiday for local and regional trips, school fees and performance bonus.

The breakdown of the claim from August 2015 to February 2017 states that Kwenda wants a payment of US$ 161 319,11.

From March 2017 to January 2018, he wants US$245 100 and US$1,7 million between February 2018 to June 2021.

Kwenda was suspended in 2017 on allegations of financial abuse following a report by a tribunal set up in February to investigate council's employment costs compliance.

Since then, council is yet to conclude his labour case.

However, Kwenda was recently arrested on corruption charges amid allegations of transferring US$70 000 meant for the provision of water, sanitation, education and recreational services, into his personal bank account and later purchasing a top-of-the-range car.

Allegations are that on October 30, 2014, he connived with other city executives and transferred the money into his account from the council's Traditional Beer Levy account.

The money was not part of the general revenue of the local authority and must be used for community welfare as approved by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, according to the State.

Kwenda is alleged to have purchased a Jeep Cherokee without the minister's approval or a council resolution.