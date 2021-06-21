Morocco/Egypt: Confed Cup (Semi-Finals/1st Leg) - Raja Hold Pyramids to Goalless Draw in Cairo (0-0)

21 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — Raja Casablanca on Sunday held Egyptian Pyramids to a goalless draw in Cairo in the first leg of the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The second leg will take place on Sunday in Casablanca.

