Namibia: Virtual Cycling Is Back

VIRTUAL cycling has once again taken centre stage amongst Namibia's cycling community, with the Cymot Winter Cup now in full swing.

Since the appearance of Covid 19 last year, virtual cycling has become more popular, where cyclists compete in virtual online competitions via a cycling app on their computers.

Avid Namibian cyclist Sarel Boshoff started the first Namibian virtual cycling league last year in collaboration with zwift.com, the international online app for running and cycling. He managed to get Cymot on board as sponsor which led to the first Cymot Winter League where cyclists compete on recognised international cycling courses or even imaginary tracks or 'fantasy rides' that are specially created for the competition.

According to Boshoff, last year's league was very successful.

"Cymot were very happy with the event last year, so they are back as the main sponsor this year, while Food Lover's Market has also come on board and will sponsor some 'spot prizes,'" he said.

"For this year's winter league I looked for suitable tours around the world and have come up recognised tours in London in Great Britain, and New York and Richmond in the United States, while I have also added two 'fantasy rides' with imaginary tracks. I didn't include events in France because Im still planning to hold a virtual Tour de France later," he added.

The Cymot Winter League has now reached the half way stage with three of six races having been completed, while there are also two individual time trials that the cyclists have to complete.

After last week's third stage, the 'Downtown Dolphin Criterium race', JP Burger is a clear leader in the A category after having won all the stages to date.

He leads Class A with 250 points, followed by JF Labuschagne on 74, and Willie Junius and Ryno Engelbrecht on 41 points each.

Jacques Celliers has a sizeable lead in Class B on 250 points, followed by Brandon Stiger on 161 and Lester Meyer on 82 points.

Adolf Denk leads Group C on 100 points, followed by 'The Goomster' on 91 and Barry Jones on 88 points, while Pieter Meuwesen leads Group D on 107 points, followed by 'The Goomster Junior' on 100 and Frank Köpplinger on 93 points.

In the female categories, Michelle Doman leads Group B on 141 points, followed by Nicole Waldeck on 50, while Belinda van Rhyn leads Group C on 200 points, followed by Lene du Plessis (94) and Michelle Cronje (82).

Claudea Bosch leads Group D on 141 points, followed by Charmaine Lowings (92) and Lionie Meyer (85).