Kenya: Sex Abuse of Mentally Impaired On the Rise in Naivasha's Karagita Estate

Cases of sexual abuse targeting mentally impaired young people are on the rise in the working-class, crime-prone Karagita Estate in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Reports gathered by volunteers known as Zion Singles indicate that at least six people, including five teenagers suffering from mental illness, have been abused.

Among them is a 25-year-old man, who was sexually abused recently by an unknown person and rescued by the volunteers.

"It is a form of crime that is hard to detect, but our presence has helped unearth some of the evils perpetrated against persons living with intellectual impairment," said the group's founder, Susan Wangari.

A 13-year-old teenager, nursing a month-old baby, was recently taken to a rehabilitation centre in Gilgil.

"We are dealing with very (serious) cases and the victims are in dire need of support," Ms Wangari said.

Abused by uncle

A 19-year-old victim was also rescued, Ms Wangari saying she had been sexually abused by her uncle who was living with her.

She said the group's efforts to rescue other victims have been hampered by lack of a shelter in Naivasha and Gilgil.

"It has not been easy finding a home to take victims of sodomy and defilement," Ms Wangari added.

The rea is synonymous with crime and bizarre incidents, with drug abuse among young people rampant.

"We are now closely working with the police, with the majority of the aggressors managing to go scot-free," Ms Wangari said.

A majority of the victims hail from low-income backgrounds, with their families unable to meet their basic needs.