Kenya: It Is High Time We Dealt With Kenya's Jobs Crisis As Youth

Youth unemployment is a challenge not only in Kenya but even in developed countries. Kenya should learn from developed countries such as the US and Japan, which give soft loans to the youth to start businesses.

Our leaders dwell on politics of deceit and manipulation while paying lip service to delivery. For instance, every year, almost half a million students graduate from universities and other tertiary institutions with high expectations of securing jobs ,only to be disappointed.

Most graduates end up devastated with some falling into depression considering that they have to pay back money owed to the Higher Education Loans Board. Leaders use the jobless youth to carry out dirty and immoral practices, risking their lives for meagre pay.

For years, unscrupulous politicians have been taking advantage of their distress to use them as scapegoats.

We as the youth should take a portion of the blame for campaigning and voting for poor and failed leadership that does not care about our future. We have to wake up from our deep slumber and think about our dreams and aspirations and align our priorities correctly by voting for change.

We should decide to move from this culture of being bought and bribed by politicians for their own benefit while we continue wallowing in extreme poverty.

The youth need to realise they are the ones to reshape and design their destiny, which has been thrown to the dogs. It is also high time the youth vied for the various representative positions that involve them in decision making. It is only in such seats and platforms that their voices can be heard.

We need policies that promote and facilitate conducive conditions for small and medium sized businesses to blossom since they are the major employer of most people.

The youth form the majority of the population and are the future of this country. If their needs are not gratified they will eventually turn against those in power. You can call it a revolution that might lead to anarchy and state of lawlessness.

