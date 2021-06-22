Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda to Be Buried on July 7 After Private Ceremony

21 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Lusaka — Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda will be buried at the presidential burial site in the capital, Lusaka, on July 7, the government announced Monday.

Zambia's Vice President Inonge Wina, who made the announcement, said the "very private" ceremony will be for "family and selected mourners".

Kaunda, a 97-year-old liberation hero, died on June 17 after falling sick.

Kaunda's body will be taken round the country's 10 regions on request by his family.

Ms Wina said, however, that viewing will not be allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the southern African nation , which reported 47 more deaths on Monday, the highest number since the third wave hit.

The programme for taking the remains to the 10 regions begins on July 23, with a first stop at Choma, south of the region where Kaunda and his main rival, then African National Congress leader Harry Nkumbula, signed a truce to end rivalry and ushered in a one-party State in 1973.

Zambia has declared 21 days of national mourning while neighbouring states followed suit with most of them mourning for 10 days.

Past Presidents Levy Mwanawasa, Frederick Chiluba and Michael Sata are all buried at tyhe Lusaka site, which is regarded as equal to the Heroes Arc.

Earlier, social media was abuzz following reports that Kaunda preferred being buried next to his wife, Betty, at his residence in east Lusaka.

