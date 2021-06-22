Kenyan Beach Volleyballers Ready for Olympic Qualifiers

Agadir — It's all system go as the second round of men's and women's beach volleyball Olympic qualifiers serve off Tuesday.

The event, which had initially attracted 20 men's teams, saw only 15 confirm participation Monday afternoon when the event preliminary inquiries were being conducted, while the women's competition that had attracted seventeen teams, will now only have 10 teams.

Hosts Morocco, Mozambique, Ghana, African champions Gambia, Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa,Tunisia, Sudan, Kenya, Egypt, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC), Congo Brazaville and Mali had confirmed participation in the men's event.

Mauritius, South Sudan, Cape Verde, Sierra Leone were not present, while Tanzania pulled out due to financial constraints.

Nigeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda, Gambia, Cape Verde, DRC, Sudan and hosts Moroccos were present during the inquiries in the women's competition.

South Africa, Mali, Mauritius, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Niger and Zambia were a no-show. The technical meeting is scheduled to be conducted at 9pm.

Ahead of the event, Kenya women's coach Sammy Mulinge threw the challenge to the team saying it's their time to stand up and be counted.

The team features Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala, as Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya form another pair.

"We had done all that was there in the training back at home and there is nothing much to be done here if only to have a feel of the courts ahead of the event. I just hope that the draws will favour us," said Mulinge.

Men's coach Patrick Owino remains optimistic saying the teams know what is at stake.

"We have always wanted this chance and now that it's here, we have no choice but to perform well," said Owino.

The men's team has Ibrahim Oduori, James Mwaniki, Brian Melly and Enock Mogeni.

The Kenya delegation coronavirus tests all tested negative after undergoing the tests upon arrival on Sunday morning. Gambia men's coach Baboucarr Barrow said they are keen to cement their authority.

Gambia won gold medal during the 2019 Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco. Barrow said they have a rich squad that has been in residential training for over one month.

Gambia has Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra, who play professionally in Qatar.

"We hope the hardwork that we have put in our training will bear fruits.The players are physically and mentally prepared ahead of the event and we expect nothing but positive results," said Barrow.

Egypt women's coach Eslam Akasha was however coy ahead of the event.

"I can't say much but we will see how it goes," said Akasha.