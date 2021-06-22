Kenya: Olympics-Bound Teams Start Camp as NOC-K, Govt Sign Pact

21 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The official bubble training camp for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Kenyan team has started in earnest.

At the same time, the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Ministry of Sports have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The national women's sevens team, Kenya Lionesses checked into camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Monday joining the volleyball women's team, Malkia Strikers, and boxing team, Hit Squad.

Malkia Strikers and Hit Squad were already in camp at Kenyatta University and MISC respectively.

Lionesses, who had taken a break from camp, went straight for Covid-19 testing.

The Taekwondo team will follow suit on Tuesday, while the largest contingent of Team Athletics will check into camp on Wednesday.

The national sevens rugby team, Kenya Sevens will arrive on Thursday for the camp that is expected to take place in a strict bubble to keep athletes safe, while closely being monitored to ensure compliance with Tokyo requirements on Covid-19.

The teams will reside in their respective camps up until they start leaving for Kurume City, with the first batch scheduled to leave on July 8 ahead of the Games that get under way on July 23.

Meanwhile, NOC-K first vice-President Shadrack Maluki and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed signed the MOU on Saturday at MISC.

The MOU sets the cooperation and collaboration between the National Olympics body and the Ministry, ensuring that there are smooth, well-defined roles by the two institutions with the view to deliver successful Kenyan athletes' participation in the Games.

The government has fully funded the preparations, including the qualifications process and eventual participation of Team Kenya at Tokyo Summer Games.

"This is part of the promise we made of making sure all our processes, systems and structures are in place and are transparent and collaborative, " said Amina.

"The standards have been set and I want to thank Ambassador Amina and Joe Okudo for leading the way with professionalism," said Maluki.

Read the original article on Nation.

