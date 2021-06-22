Sierra Leone: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister Francis

21 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister David Francis in Washington, D.C. During their discussion, Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Francis emphasized the strength of U.S-Sierra Leone relations and our longstanding relationship based on the shared values of improving democratic governance and respect for human rights, combatting corruption, and improving Sierra Leone's investment climate. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation in contributing to a prosperous democratic future in the region.

