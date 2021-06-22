Botswana: Ministry Sets Record Straight

Gaborone — Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services has released a statement correcting an earlier one issued June 17.

According to the statement, it relates to state acquisition of land in the Okavango Delta in terms of section 32 of the Tribal Land Act.

It states that the corrections are in connection with consultations made with the district leadership.

"On the 11th May 2021, there was a meeting held between Tawana Land Board chairman, the North West District Council chairman and the vice chairman not with the North West District Council executive," says the statement.

It further states that a similar meeting was held with Batawana regent Kgosi Kealetile Moremi and some dikgosi on May 28.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>