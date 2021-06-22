Namibia: Mariental Aims At Relieving Plight of the Vulnerable

THE Mariental municipality has prioritised addressing the plight of the elderly, single mothers and people living in informal settlements through its N$127-million budget for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Mariental mayor Adam Kuhlman says the municipality plans to reduce electricity by 32 cents - a saving of N$215 per month for senior citizens. "Our elderly are the most loyal customers. Therefore, we want to lighten their load," says the mayor.

The municipality has also set aside N$1,3 million for the installation of pre-paid water meters in Takarania, Aimablaagte and Donkerhoek residential areas, as residents do not have access to water due to old debts.

He, however, says access to potable water is a basic human right, therefore, the municipality has decided to install prepaid water meters. A fraction of the prepaid water tariffs will go towards servicing the old debts.

According to the mayor, residents owe the council between N$800 000 and N$1 million monthly. "Most of the residents have arrangements with the municipality to pay off their debts," says Kuhlman.

The council plans to provide a sewerage reticulation network, including toilets for the residents of Takarania and the informal settlement, at an estimated cost of N$1 million.

Last year, the council serviced 253 erven at a cost of about N$2,5 million for residents in the informal settlement and handed them over to the beneficiaries this year.

The council awaits title deeds from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for those who have received erven.