Scientific officer at the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba has announced that Botswana has recorded 1 069 COVID-19 related deaths. That is an increase by 129 from the Thursday report.

He told Botswana Television today that the country also recorded 1 406 positive cases making a total of 5 123 cases. end

<i>Source : DailyNews Online</i>