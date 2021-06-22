Tanzania: High Court Overturns Fatma Karume Ban

21 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — The High Court of Tanzania has overturned the decision of the Advocate Ethics Committee which banned Former TLS President Fatma Karume from practicing on Mainland Tanzania, and ordered that the decision based be referred to the Ethics committee.

This now gives the opportunity to defend herself after she was on September 24 permanently removed her from the roll of advocates.

On September 20, 2020, the Advocates Ethics Committee suspended lawyer Fatma Karume from practising in Mainland over the remarks she made in her submission in a case challenging the appointment of Prof Adelardus Kilangi as Attorney General (AG) of Tanzania.

Ninataka kuwashukuru:

1. Peter Kibatala

2.Rugamaleza Nshala

3. Prof Shivji

4.Mike Ngalo

Na wote mlionisimamia kesi yangu mbele ya jopo la Majaji wa Mahakama Kuu

🙏🏾

- fatma karume aka Shangazi (@fatma_karume) June 21, 2021

The committee then, claimed to have found Ms Karume guilty of gross misconduct and ordered that her name be struck from the list of lawyers in Tanganyika.

Fatma Karume was the lawyer in a case filed by Mr Ado Shaibu, then ACT-Wazalendo's ideology, publicity and public communications secretary and the respondent was the late President John Magufuli.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X