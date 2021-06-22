Mauritius: Covid-19 Update - One Case Registered Out of 1 347 Pcr Tests

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness have carried out 1 842 PCR tests as at 18 00 hours this afternoon.

One case was detected at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital COVID-19 Testing Centre. The person is a resident of Rose Belle and the epidemiological link has already been established.

Since 05 March 2021, 1 147 persons have contracted the COVID-19 and 741 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 389 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, 51 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.