Mauritius: Covid-19 - Five Persons Tested Positive

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out a total of 2 399 PCR tests yesterday.

The results were obtained late in the evening as follows:

- Four cases were detected following Contract Tracing exercises. They were in quarantine on Day 0.

- One case has been registered in the Isolation Ward of Dr. Bruno Cheong Hospital. The person is a resident of Lallmatie. Investigations to establish the epidemiological link are ongoing.

1 152 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and as at yesterday afternoon, 741 of them, considered cured, were able to return home.

The country has 394 active cases of COVID-19 and as of this morning, only 51 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.