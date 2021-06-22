Tanzania: President Samia's Balancing Act in Appointment of DCs

21 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — It was a delicate balancing act for President Samia Suluhu Hassan in her appointment of district commissioners (DCs).

President Hassan brought in some CCM loyalists while, at the same time, she picked new faces that included broadcasters, artists and security officers who made up the new lineup.

But, the writing was on the wall for some CCM loyalists who had been considered for appointment as the President settled for at least five former political opposition members who had defected to the ruling party at a time when doing so was the order of the day.

Addressing Dar es Salaam elders on May 7, 2021 at the Mlimani City Hall, President Hassan hinted that she would make some changes that would go beyond loyalty to the party - and pleaded with the elders to bear with her.

"If your children will be touched by the coming changes, you should understand that we have done so for the good of the country, and not otherwise," she told the elders.

"We will arrange ourselves in the available positions in order to build unity. Everybody should significantly contribute to the country's development - but provided that they are of good character, free from ethical and security defects."

