Tanzania: Minister - All Villages to Have Electricity By 2022

Mtwara — All villages in Tanzania mainland will be connected to electricity come December, 2022.

This follows official launch of Rural Energy Agency, (Rea) Phase 3, Second round for Mtwara Region in Mtwara yesterday.

Mtwara and Tabora regions are the only regions whose some of their villages have no electricity due to their infrastructure complications. Mtwara Region has a total of 797 villages, with 413 of them already connected to electricitywhile the rest (384) are not while Tabora Region has a total of 810 villages waiting for the service.

Speaking at Namtambuka village in Nanyamba town council in Mtwara yesterday, minister for energy Dr Medard Kalemani said the project, which is being funded by the government in collaboration with World Bank, will cost Sh62.146 billion and will be completed after eight months. He said Namis Corporate Engineers and Contractors will implement the project at Masasi and Nanyumbu districts while Central Electricals International will deal with Mtwara rural, Newala and Tandahimba districts.

"Until December next year, all the villages will have access to electricity and what has remained is to facilitate suburbs," said the minister.

Tanzania mainland has 63,496 wards among them 26,860 have electricity which is equivalent to 42.3 percent of all the wards .

To date, the government has successfully facilitated electricity to all districts, 3,225 wards among 3,956 which is equivalent to 82 percent, 10,294 villages among 12,268 which is equivalents to 84 percent. Mtwara District Commissioner Dunstan Kyobya said an improved energy supply in the rural areas will contribute significantly in improvement of livelihoods of the rural population in the district.

Rural Energy Agency (Rea) board chairman Julius Kalolo said that the agency was established with the aim of promoting, stimulating and facilitating improved access to modern energy services in rural areas through empowering both public and private sector initiatives.

Rea projects started in 2007 at district levels before going to villages and to date, the board chairman, said that the government has invested Sh3 trillion that enabled access to electricity at village level to increase from 2 percent in 2007 to 84 percent this year.

"I would like to see contractors working day and night to ensure that the projects are completed within agreed period," said Dr Kalemani and insisted that the government will never extend the contract period.

The district commissioner urged villagers in Nanyamba to cooperate with the contractors and be the guards of the public equipment.