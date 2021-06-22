Tanzania: President Samia Administers Oaths of Newly Appointed RC, Ras

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today sworn in Ambassador Dr Batilda Buriani as new Tabora Regional Commissioner (RC).

At the colourful event held at Chamwino State House in Dodoma Capital City, the Head of State has also administered the oath of office for Zuwena Omari who is the new Shinyanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

The appointees took the oath of their respective offices following the President Samia's minor reshuffle made recently after sacking Mwanza Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila.

Ally Happi who was initially stationed in Tabora was shifted to Mara and Dr Buriani is going to cover his vacuum.