Tanzania: Promotion, Pay Rise for 70,437 Workers

AT LEAST 70,437 civil servants across the country have been promoted effective this June, Minister of State, President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa has said.

Speaking during his opening remarks at the meeting of heads of Human Resources Departments in Public institutions held in Dodoma yesterday, Minister Mchengerwa said that the promotion goes in line with salaries increment effective from this month, as the government has allocated 300bn/- for their salaries.

"Credit must go to our President Samia Suluhu Hassan, this has never happened before, and what the civil servant should do in return is by serving Tanzanians industriously and to their expectations," he instated.

He further said that the government is expected to spend at least 23.7bn/- to reduce the burden of the accumulated salaries and non-salaried debts to public servants (arrears).

Mchengerwa said that up to now, at least 11,983 claims from civil servants have been verified and approved to be paid. He vowed that the remaining claims will be cleared immediately after the completion of the verification process.

"Despite the effort of clearing the debts, 70,437 civil servants across the country have been promoted; that goes tandem to salaries increment from this June," he said.

The minister also said that despite the effort made by the government, still, there are complaints about flippancy and recklessness of some civil servants.

He said that after the adjournment of the outgoing Parliamentary session in Dodoma, he will visit different offices where he has been tipped that its civil servants are not accountable.

"Tell them, if they don't want to change today, we will not hesitate to expel them from their positions. No one has the right to mess up with public office... if you don't fit there, we will definitely replace you regardless of who you are," he emphasized.

However, the Minister also noted that at the end of this month, his office will launch an online special programme dubbed in Kiswahili 'SEMA NA WAZIRI WA UTUMISHI, which literary translates 'Speak to Public Service Management and Good Governance Minister' that will target to receive complaints from civil servants and citizens.

He said the programme will boost accountability among the civil servants, as every individual (citizen) will be free to send complaints and grievances to his office directly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The programme will be the bridge, and I believe that could add value to our routine activities. I will be able to know how many complaints or issues my office solved, how many are not solved and why? So my office will be active virtually regardless, on whether I am in or outside the office," he revealed.

Additionally, the minister called on public servants to stop the dishonest behaviours, including leaking classified information, bribery, embezzlement, and thievery.

Speaking on May Day, President Samia pledged that the government will promote 92,619 employees during the next financial year, a measure that would see it paying at least 449bn/-.

She also announced that government will reduce minimum tax rate levied on employment income (PAYE) from 9 to 8 per cent.

The measure is a continued effort by the government to reduce tax burden to employees whereby, the rate has been reduced from 11 per cent in 2015/16 to 8 per cent in 2021/22.