Tanzania: CRDB Woos Retirees in Zanzibar

CRDB Bank has enticed retirees to use its senior citizen services offered since are aimed to help them sustain their lives after retirement.

CRDB Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Witts told senior citizens during a seminar that has set up a special account for the elderly with low-interest loans.

He said that the bank and retirees interaction aimed to enable public and non-public servants to plan for the future, "for equity in life, we must ensure that all senior citizens live better in the community."

"The bank is for all people: children, young people, women and even retirees. Each group must have an enabling environment to access loans and other services," he said.

Zanzibar Elders Secretary Ms Salama Kombo thanked CRDB for the timely seminar that helped them understand opportunities available for senior citizens.

The opportunities at CRDB for the elderly and retirees at the Bank include 'Value account, loan, pension account, and other services that retirees and the elders can benefit from.

The seminar was officiated by the retired President of Zanzibar Dr Amani Abeid Karume who said the elderly need to be involved in sustainable development programs including banks so that they can benefit from their contribution after serving the Nation.

Dr Karume called on retirees and other elders relying on pensions to abandon the concept that retirement is the end of life, as living with that concept makes life difficult for them.