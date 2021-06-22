Tanzania: Simba Out to Close in On Title

SIMBA have a chance to make another big step towards winning this season's Mainland Premier League title, when they host Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

As it stands, the defending champions just need two more wins in their remaining six games to retain the prestigious title for the fourth time in a row and their 22nd overall.

A slim 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania on Saturday gave the Msimbazi Reds a big boost to fulfill their target of reclaiming the championship, as they continued to clear the path towards the title.

With 70 points in the bag from 28 games, Simba have had a good season in the league winning 22 matches more than any other team on the log scoring 65 goals in the process.

They however, face a side which desperately needs to produce tangible results to avoid relegation from the top flight football next season.

Placed 13th with 36 points, Mbeya City are not completely safe on the standings and the only way to uplift themselves is to grab maximum points in their remaining three matches.

The Southern Highlands based club intensified their fight to stay put in the league next season after outclassing Coastal Union 2-0 at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on Friday.

Juma Luizio and George Sangija contributed one goal in each half to grab the important win, which came timely as they need to remain in the contest next season.

After squaring off with Simba, the Green city club will entertain Gwambina and Biashara United respectively at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya hence a big chance to shrug off the relegation jaws.

After Mbeya City duel, Simba will reload their guns ready to face Azam in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinal clash to be staged at Majimaji Stadium in Songea on Saturday.

Thereafter, on July 3rd, the Reds will host their traditional rivals Young Africans at the giant 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

After the Dar es Salaam derby encounter, Simba will again travel to Mwanza to play KMC at CCM Kirumba Stadium on July 7th this year and four days later, they will be at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium welcoming Coastal Union.

Then, the Reds will visit Azam at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam to play their 33rd match of the campaign slated on July 14th this year, before returning back at their home ground Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to take on Namungo, their last fixture of the season.