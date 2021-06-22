Tanzania to Field Four Teams in CAF Duels

22 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has officially confirmed that the country will be represented by a total of four teams in the CAF Inter-clubs major competitions for the season 2021/22.

According to a statement released yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the federation's Information and Communications officer, Clifford Ndimbo, in the coming season, Tanzania will have two representatives in the CAF Champions League as well CAF Confederation Cup.

Tanzania acquired the chance to be represented with four teams after being among the 12 highest ranked nationals according to Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Apart from Tanzania, other nations which are in the list are Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco and Nigeria. Others are South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia and Zambia.

According to Ndimbo, CAF has reminded all the affiliated associations that the regulatory deadline to submit the engagement requests for the clubs is June 30th June this year.

CAF have urged the associations to ensure their respective representatives clubs register on the CMS in accordance with the regulations of both competitions.

The move has been made possible by the fact that Simba SC reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this term in which, they were eliminated by South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs in quarter final stage. Simba's achievement has seen Tanzania collecting 27.5 points.

Following Simba's success, CAF promoted Tanzania to be among the 12 nations which will be represented by four clubs two major football competitions, overtaking Libya.

