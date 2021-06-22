West Africa: EU Council Appoints New Special Representatives (Eusrs) for Sahel, Horn of Africa

Brussels — The Council of the European Union has appointed three new EU special representatives (EUSRs) for Sahel, Horn of Africa, and Central Asia, it announced in a statement from Brussels today. The EUSRs support the work of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the statement explains.

There are currently nine EUSRs, who promote EU policies and interests in specific regions and countries, as well as on issues of particular concern or interest for the European Union. They play an active role in efforts to consolidate peace, stability, and the rule of law.

Emanuela Claudia Del Re has been appointed EUSR for the Sahel from 1 July 2021 until 30 August 2022. Del Re is an Italian national with a long academic career, having conducted extensive research in conflict areas in the Middle East, Central Asia. and Sub-Saharan Africa. She is a member of the Italian Parliament and she served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Dr Annette Weber has been appointed EUSR for the Horn of Africa from 1 July 2021 until 30 August 2022. Weber is a German national with over 25 years of experience in the region, having facilitated peace talks at the highest political levels. She has an established track record of advising the UN, the EU and the German government on the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. She is also a speaker at the Munich Security Conference on regional issues.

Finnish career diplomat Terhi Hakala has been appointed EUSR for Central Asia from 1 July 2021 until 28 February 2023. She was most recently Ambassador of Hybrid Affairs, Technology and Security in the Foreign Ministry of Finland.