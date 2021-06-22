Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

21 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Fifty nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, thirty two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (10), Adi Kaieh (5), Decamere (5), Quatiti (4), Adi Quala (3), Mai-Aini (3), and Areza (2); Southern Region. Twenty four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (1), Afabet (1), and Ghindae (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, seventy nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (36), Gash Barka (30), and Anseba (13), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,897 while the number of deaths stands at 19,

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,421.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

21 June 2021

