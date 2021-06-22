Sudan: Two Dead in South Kordofan Prison Break Bid

21 June 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kadugli — Two prisoners who were awaiting trial for murder died while attempting to escape from Kadugli prison in the capital of South Kordofan on Friday. Initial reports say that one of the inmates died of a head injury while the other fell to his death after climbing the prison wall. They have not been named.

In a statement following the incident, the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan, Hamid El Bashir, assured that calm has returned to the prison, after what he described as "a planned and coordinated attempt".

Bashir confirmed that the prisoners had assistance from the outside. This involved unknown gunmen firing into the air outside the prison and in remote parts of the nearby market to create chaos. No prisoners actually escaped.

The Wali underscored that the prisoners concerned were accused of premeditated murder under Article 130 of Sudan's penal code. "A group of young people attempted to assist each other, and there are no political dimensions," he concluded.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X