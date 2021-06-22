Egypt: Sisi Expresses Keenness On Promoting Cooperation Mechanisms With Greece

21 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday expressed Egypt's keenness on promoting cooperation mechanisms with Greece at all levels, especially in the political, military, trade and energy domains.

The president's statements came during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Petroleum Tareq el Mulla and General Intelligence Service (GIS) chief Abbas Kamel, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president also highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation as part of a trilateral mechanism involving Egypt, Greece and Cyprus in a way that maintains the interests and the goals of the three countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region to face common challenges.

According to the spokesman, the two leaders held an expanded session of bilateral talks attended by official delegations from the two countries where president Sisi welcomed the Greek prime minister hailing the level of cooperation on all fronts.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

