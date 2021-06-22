Egypt: Sisi - Egypt, Greece Tied By Deeply-Rooted, Special Friendship Ties

Egypt and Greece are bound by deeply-rooted and special friendship ties, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Monday after receiving visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The relationship between the ancient Egyptian and Greek civilizations dates back to 3,000 years and has contributed to human civilization through the ages, he said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mitsotakis at Ittihadiya Palace, he said the Greek premier's visit comes within the context of the two countries' interest in constantly exchanging views on ways of promoting bilateral cooperation in the various fields and consulting on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The past years have witnessed a significant boost in cooperation and coordination in the political, economic and military spheres at the bilateral level or trilateral level involving Cyprus, the president said.