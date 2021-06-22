Zambia: Chief Justice Mambilima Dies While on Official Visit to Egypt

Nairobi — Zambia's Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima died Sunday while on an official visit to Cairo, Egypt.

She is reported to have died following a short illness.

Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome mourned her departed counterpart as a trailblazer who had an immense impact in Zambia and across the continent.

"Justice Mambilima will be remembered fondly for her impact not only in her country but also across Africa. She served as a Sessional Judge of the Supreme Court in Zambia in 2003 and also undertook international missions in various countries across Africa including Kenya as an elections observer," she said.

While recalling the interactions the Kenyan Judiciary had with her especially in regional and international forums, Koome noted that Mambilima was an ever-present voice in the Commonwealth Judges and Magistrates Associations meetings, World Bank forums on justice and the rule of law among others.

"Most notably, we experienced Justice Mambilima's leadership as the Deputy Chairperson of the Southern Africa Chief Justice's Forum to which the Kenyan Judiciary is affiliated," she said.

Koome also credited Mambilima for being a great mentor who inspired many girls and women to take leading roles in the Judicial systems across the Africa continent.

"As an official and an active member of the International Association of Women Judges, Mambilima has mentored many and boosted the confidence of women and girls to take their space in nation-building," she said.

Justice Mambilima was Zambia's first female Chief Justice.

She was appointed Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia on 26th February, 2015.

Zambia is also mourning the death of its founding President Kenneth Kaunda who died three days ago aged 97. He will be buried on July 7.