Kenya: Team Kenya Report to Final Bubble Camp Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

21 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Team Kenya to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games started checking into the final Olympics pre-departure bubble camp at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Monday before the last group reports on Thursday.

The teams that had taken a break from camp, saw the rugby women's team be the first to check into the camp with the first order of business being COVID-19 testing.

The Taekwondo team will follow suit on Tuesday and Athletics on Wednesday while the final team to get into camp will be rugby men, who check in on Thursday.

The volleyball women's team and boxing team were already in camp at Kenyatta University and Kasarani respectively.

The camp is expected to take place in a strict bubble to keep athletes safe from COVID-19 infections while closely monitoring their health and to ensure compliance with Tokyo requirements on COVID-19 before entry to Japan.

The teams will reside in their respective camps until they start leaving for Kurume City pre-Olympics, with the first team scheduled to leave July 8.

