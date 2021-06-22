Kenya: 94,285 KCSE Candidates Placed in Universities, 32,000 Asked to Re-Apply

21 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced that 94,285 of the candidates who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in 2020 have been placed in various degree courses.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome said 32,718 will be required to re-apply from Tuesday.

She said out of the 142,540 students who obtained the minimum university entry mean grade of C+ plus and above, 131,833 candidates applied for their preferred courses in local public and private universities and TVET colleges.

She called on 10,707 candidates with C + and above who did not submit any application to do so.

"We do not wish to leave behind any candidate qualified to join university hence our move to allow those yet to be placed to make a second revision," Wahome said.

Nearly all the 2020 KCSE candidates who qualified for degree programmes applied for university places during the first revision that ended on June 11.

Wahome pointed out that the high application rate was attributable to the robust public mobilization campaign that KUCCPS conducted online, through the mass media and in the counties after the KCSE examination results were released, in line with and order by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha.

The second revision exercise will close on July 5, 2021.

747,161 candidates sat for KCSE exams in April and May under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

