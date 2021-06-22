Cameroon: Indomitable Lionesses - Gabriel Zabo Appointed New Head Coach

21 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

His major challenge will be to prepare the team for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Gabriel Zabo will henceforth manage the affairs of the national women's football team, the Indomitable Lionesses. The announcement was made public on Friday June 18, 2021 following a decision by the Cameroon Football Federation (FCAFOOT) appointing a new management staff for the team. The new coach will be assisted by Anong Bernadette. The decision also appoints former Indomitable Lioness striker, Gael Enganamouit as Team Manager. Gabriel Zabo takes over from Alain Djeumfa Defrasne who coached the Lionesses since January 2019.

The decision by FECAFOOT follows repeated calls for Alain Djeumfa to be sacked after several failures to meet the expectations of the Cameroonian people in major international competitions. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Olympics Intercontinental Play-offs that took place in April in Turkey when Cameroon was beaten by Chille in the away and return legs. The newly appointed coach fondly referred to as el tactico has over ten years of experience in the Cameroon Elite One championship. Prior to the appointment, he was the coach of Stade Renard of Melong before Colombe of Dja and Lobo and Avion Academy.

Gabriel Zabo takes over after the women's national team failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games that will take place in August 2021. His first task will be the next women's Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco. The Stade Renard of Melong and former Fovu of Baham trainer had a good record last season as he helped Colombe of reach the third spot in the Elite One championship. He is expected to begin training with the Indomitable Lionesses in the months ahead.

For the rest of the staff, Andrea Nyamsi has been promoted from Under-20 Lionesses goalkeeper trainer to the trainer of the senior women's team. Neuko Eric Franc has been appointed fitness coach while Magdala Tcheufa is physiotherapist. Ngalle Bekombo was appointed kits manager and Dr. Eboko Rossette is named the team doctor. The newly appointed staff is expected to begin preparations for Cameroon's September 2021 AFCON first round qualifier games against the Chadian women's national team.

