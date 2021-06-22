Cameroon: Agric Value Chain Devt Project - Head Office Inaugurated

21 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during a ceremony presided at by Minister Gabriel Mbaïrobe on June 16, 2021 in Buea.

Some 10,000 jobs will be created and 219 km of farm to market roads rehabilitated during the first phase of the Agricultural Infrastructure and Value Chain Development Project (AIVDP). The announcement was made by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe as he inaugurated the Head Office of the Agricultural Infrastructure and Value Chain Development Project (AIVDP) in Buea on June 16, 2021.

Going by the Minister, the first phase of the AIVDP project which runs from 2019 to 2023 apart from creating jobs would also increase household income to about 10 per cent. The development of social infrastructure would also include, the construction and rehabilitation of 32 rural supply shelves, seven community centres and several health centres. The new building constructed by the Government of Cameroon counterpart fund envelope of AIVDP 2012-2020 is on a surface area of 440 square metres. The structure consists of a main office building and a basement, the building which has 15 offices, two meeting rooms, 11 toilets, two stores costs FCFA 222 million. The renovated colonial building to serve as a workshop and staff canteen is worth FCFA 21 million meanwhile, the landscape and protective fence with front and rare parking costs FCFA 40 million not leaving out the state Of Art furniture for the entire construction amounting to FCFA 94 million.

Going by Minister Mbaïrobe, the Government has provided conducive working environment for its workers. It is therefore incumbent for them to ensure that those working on the field get the most out of the project. He further advised that the purpose of the office is not for them to spend all their time in the office and forget that they are filed professionals. "This is the sign of the sustainability of this project. This project contributes to increase productivity in agricultural activities in order to create jobs for women and youth," Minister Mbairobe stated. According to the Coordinator of SOWEDA, the building would provide a favourable working environment to its workers and thus increase work productivity. After the inauguration ceremony, the Minister then presided over the 3rd Steering Committee meeting of the AIVDP Project. At the end of the meeting, he maintained that the meeting was to examine the auditor's report for the year 2019-2020 and to examine the progress of the project.

