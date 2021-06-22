Cameroon: Presidential Family Buries Loved Ones

The First Lady, Chantal Biya, joined other family members to wish eternal rest to Christine Abotan Mengolo and Monique Florette Nanga Boaben over the weekend.

Uncontrollable tears, eulogies and a message of love and comfort graced the journey of no return for two departed members of the presidential family. It was a pathetic sight as two coffins where placed before mourners. A mother and her daughter had just ended their earthly journey. The First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya joined family members on Friday June 18, 2021 at the Mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital to bid farewell to her Aunt, Christine Abotan Mengolo and Cousin, Monique Florette Nanga Boaben who passed away on May 14 and April 27, 2021 respectively in Yaounde. Their final journey ended on Saturday June 19, at Nanga Eboko in the Upper Sanaga Division of the Centre Region where they were laid to rest at the family graveyard.

In a traditional and religious ceremony, family members, members of government, friends, religious and traditional communities as well as well-wishers joined the presidential family to pray for the soul of their departed loved ones who happened to be a mother and a daughter to many people. During a religious service, the Bishop of the Obala Diocese, Sosthéne Léopold Bayemi Matjei brought a message of faith in God to the distressed family members especially to the children of Mama Christine Abotan Mengolo, who are not just mourning a mother but also their elder sister, Monique Florette Nanga Boaben. Reading from the book of Matthew 6:24, the prelate paraphrased Jesus saying to his disciples: "To love God and God alone means we love God and all that He wills us to love in life." According to the reflection of the day, the presiding Bishop said it was a necessity for people to singularly be devoted to God, for as they commit themselves to God's exclusive love, so too will they experience his love even at a time of distress when they may feel God has abandoned them. He noted that God never forget his promise. Human being can forget...but God will never forget. He explained that it was important to announce such a message to a population that is in distress, for it was obvious that at such a time, they may want to feel that God has abandoned them. He urged the family to have confidence in God. The cleric also told family members that it was time to pray for the faithful departed who have gone to be closer with the Creator. He added that their presence at the funeral was a sign of their love and friendship because it is a difficult sight to bury mother and daughter the same day. "It is something you cannot wish for your enemy. It is not enough to say courage, it shall pass. It cannot, it is something the family will have to live with", Bishop Sosthéne Léopold Bayemi noted. He added that God never abandons his children so; the family should seek him more than ever. Testimonies from family members and friends revealed that they have lost two monuments that were symbols of love, unity and peace.