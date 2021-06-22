Cameroon: Ekona - Military Donates Essentials to Population

The inhabitants were requested to continue their collaboration for a total return to normalcy in their area.

The 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade (BRIM) has shown its humanitarian face to the population of Ekona in Muyuka Subdivision on Saturday June 19, 2021. It put at the disposal of the population of Ekona three different sets of essentials. There were agricultural tools that comprised of cutlasses, digging axes, hoes, spades and wheelbarrows, rakes. There were medical supplies too destined to Ekona Subdivisional Hospital and anti-Covid-19 materials were placed at their disposal. BRIM also came along with food items made up of bags of onions, bags of salts, cartoons of vegetable oil, cartoons of fish etc.

Tanyi Akwo, Divisional Officer for Muyuka, rejoiced that the medical supplies will help in treating the population as many have been unable to pay for healthcare. He told the huge crowd that turned out at the Presbyterian Primary School Ekona that the civil-military activity in Ekona was a reminder to the population that soldiers are there in Ekona to protect them thus they should feel at ease with the presence of soldiers. Landjinou Djomgoue Lazare, Mayor of Muyuka Council, explained to the population the importance of peace and how it is priceless.

Colonel Tchinda Henri, South West Legion Commander and Colonel Eyenga Severin, Commander of BRIM called on the population to maintain their continuous collaboration with the forces of Law and Order for Ekona to return to complete normalcy. "The Army is in Ekona to protect you the population. If you have any problem, tell us," Colonel Tchinda told the people. The jubilant population that had swallowed the brunt of separatists' excesses, expressed gratitude for the donation which they said will better their lives. Enow Moses, Quarter Head of Quarter III in Ekona said the population is mostly agrarian and the farming tools will be of tremendous help to their farming activities. Soft Touch, a local artist, who sang in Mokpwe Language (Bakweri) injected euphoria in the population with his popular hits songs as they all danced in joy.