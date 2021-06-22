Zimbabwe: Makusha Gets Olympic Slot

Senior Sports Reporter

SPRINTER Ngoni Makusha says he is relieved after being allocated the universality slot to compete at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games between July and August.

The Games open on July 23 and run until August 8.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe were offered the slot by World Athletics, and they have since submitted Makusha's name.

Makusha (pictured) , who had shifted his base to South Africa for training and competing in some qualifying events returned home yesterday.

"I was really happy to hear the news. I have been working hard, preparing for the Olympics, so it's really huge for me.

"It's been my dream, for as long as I can remember, and it feels unreal now that it's coming true," Makusha said.

He is one of the Olympic Scholarships beneficiaries and has been chasing qualification in 100m and 200m, but it hasn't been any easy road for him.

"I just told myself, no matter what, I have to keep pushing. I never lost any hope, I stayed positive, I knew what I wanted to achieve. To be honest, I wasn't expecting it.

"It's quite a relief and, even though I would have loved to qualify by qualifying time, I will still push on.

"I've had help from quite a lot of people throughout this journey my coach David Tinago, my parents, teammates, this has really helped me a lot, to have a supporting team behind me.

"Right now, I'm just focusing on training, preparing for the Games, I will be doing the 100m," said Makusha.

Zimbabwe's 4x100m have been given another chance to try and qualify for the Games, as they have been invited for the MoC Relays in Lagos, Nigeria, this coming weekend.

NAAZ have applied for clearance from the authorities to send the team.

And Makusha, who is part of the team, says they have to push until the qualification period closes.

"It's really kudos to NAAZ, for giving us another opportunity, so we have to make the most of it and, hopefully, we will qualify," said Makusha.

Tinago said the development should be a motivation for Makusha.

"Basically, he deserves what's coming his way because it has been a long journey for him, as an athlete, and as a human being.

"This is a blessing for him and more like a motivation to keep doing track and field," said Tinago.