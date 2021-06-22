Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Steps Up Awareness Effort About '3 CS' in Virus Fight

As Rwanda continues to see a surge in Covid-cases raising the specter of a third wave of the virus, authorities have identified '3 Cs' as one aspect of the fight against the pandemic where the public needs to significantly improve.

'3 Cs' refers to 'crowded places, close-contact settings, and confined and enclosed spaces' and health authorities are urging people to avoid or limit the time they spend in such settings.

According to World Health Organisations, Covid-19 spreads more easily in such places.

Now, while the Rwandan government continues to underline the importance of other strategies like social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands, there is a sense that people have generally not paid attention to the threat posed by '3 Cs' situations.

"It seems like people try to observe other Covid-19 measures such as wearing masks, the one-metre rule, and not shaking hands but forget to open windows or to avoid crowded places, yet these are spaces where the virus transmits fastest," Julien Mahoro Niyingabira, Division Manager, Rwanda Health Communications Centre, told The New Times.

He said this is particularly important at a time the country is seeing growing Covid cases yet most businesses are operating, while weddings and other events are also permitted, albeit under certain restrictions.

"People should avoid crowded places, close-range situations and enclosed settings," he said Friday. "Where this is not possible then they should keep their distance, ensure the places are well ventilated, open doors where they can, and limit the time they spend in those settings."

This, he added, should be in addition to "other measures such as properly masking up and avoiding shaking hands."

Health authorities have for the past few days been using different platforms to spread messages urging members of the public to be conscious of the danger posed by '3 Cs' in the national Covid fight, and encouraging them to steer clear of them whenever possible.

Henry Musisi, the Public Relations Manager at Mount Kenya University Kigali campus, said that, from the onset, they made every effort to avoid '3 Cs' situations, which is why they introduced shift work for their staff and temporarily closed the library.

"We also rolled out an e-learning system that allows students to study without necessarily coming to campus," he added.

Linda Murayire, who runs a private firm in downtown Kigali, said that she always makes sure that her office windows and doors are open and makes use of the phone more to serve clients.

She, however, said many people were paying little to no attention to the risks posed by '3Cs' settings, adding that the fresh effort to raise public awareness about this issue was both necessary and timely.

"It's an important reminder," she said. "This is something everyone needs to pay attention to, especially looking at how the virus has been spreading lately."