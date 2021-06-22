Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Singaporean Tycoon Khoon Hong

21 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Sunday met with the Singaporean business magnate Kuok Khoon Hong at Village Urugwiro in Kigali.

Hong, is the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Wilmar International, having built it into one of Asia's leading agribusiness groups, and the world's largest palm oil trader.

Hong was accompanied by Satosh Pillai, the head of Africa at Wilmar International, and Teklay Teame, the CEO of Simba Supermarket.

Simba Supermarket operates a string of retain stores in Kigali.

Earlier on Sunday, Hong had met various officials including Rwanda Development Board CEO Clare Akamanzi, Minister of Trade and Industry Beata Habyarimana and Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Gerardine Mukeshimana.

According to RDB, the business magnate, under Wilmar International Limited intends to invest in manufacturing and agro-processing sectors among other areas.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X