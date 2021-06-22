Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Singaporean Tycoon Khoon Hong

President Paul Kagame on Sunday met with the Singaporean business magnate Kuok Khoon Hong at Village Urugwiro in Kigali.

Hong, is the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Wilmar International, having built it into one of Asia's leading agribusiness groups, and the world's largest palm oil trader.

Hong was accompanied by Satosh Pillai, the head of Africa at Wilmar International, and Teklay Teame, the CEO of Simba Supermarket.

Simba Supermarket operates a string of retain stores in Kigali.

Earlier on Sunday, Hong had met various officials including Rwanda Development Board CEO Clare Akamanzi, Minister of Trade and Industry Beata Habyarimana and Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources Gerardine Mukeshimana.

According to RDB, the business magnate, under Wilmar International Limited intends to invest in manufacturing and agro-processing sectors among other areas.